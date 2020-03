BRIEF-National Veterinary Care Withdraws Previously Announced Fy20 Revenue & Earnings Guidance

March 25 (Reuters) - National Veterinary Care Ltd:

* WITHDRAWS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FY20 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* ALL CLINICS ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING, PREPARING TO RESPOND TO ANY ESCALATION OF GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 RESPONSE IF REQUIRED

* TO CONTINUE TO REVIEW & ADAPT OPERATIONS TO MINIMISE COVID-19 IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* IN NZ SOME OF NVC’S CLINICS CONTINUE TO OPERATE AT SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED CAPACITY AND FOR EMERGENCY VETERINARY SERVICES ONLY

* NATIONAL VETERINARY CARE - EXPERIENCED TRADING CONDITIONS TO DATE IN FY20 WHICH ARE BROADLY IN LINE WITH FY20 GUIDANCE

* NATIONAL VETERINARY CARE LTD- IN AUSTRALIA, ALL CLINICS ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING

* NATIONAL VETERINARY CARE- IN NZ, SOME CLINICS WILL CLOSE, WITH CLIENTS OF THOSE CLINICS ABLE TO ACCESS EMERGENCY SERVICES AT OTHER NEARBY NVC CLINICS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: