BRIEF-National Vision Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.03

Dec 7 (Reuters) - National Vision Holdings Inc:

* NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q3 REVENUE $346.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $335.6 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 7.0 PCT​

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 8.3 PERCENT

* ‍ONE STORE IN HOUSTON MARKET REMAINS CLOSED DUE TO HURRICANE-RELATED DAMAGE​

* NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS-ESTIMATES THAT HURRICANES HARVEY & IRMA HAD ADVERSE IMPACT OF $3.5 MILLION TO $4.1 MILLION ON ITS CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN QUARTER

* PLANS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $92.9 MILLION ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: