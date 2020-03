BRIEF-National Vision Holdings Says Co Will Temporarily Close All Retail Locations Through March 28, 2020

March 18 (Reuters) - National Vision Holdings Inc:

* NATIONAL VISION PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC - WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL RETAIL LOCATIONS THROUGH MARCH 28, 2020

* NATIONAL VISION - WILL MAINTAIN E-COMMERCE SERVICES ON AMERICASBEST.COM, EYEGLASSWORLD.COM, AS WELL AS DISCOUNTGLASSES.COM AND DISCOUNTCONTACTS.COM

* NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC - HAS NO MEANINGFUL MATURITIES DUE UNTIL 2024

* NATIONAL VISION - ELECTED TO BORROW REMAINING $146.3 MILLION IN AVAILABLE FUNDS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS - WITH THE RECENT DRAW DOWN ON REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS OVER $250.0 MILLION IN AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: