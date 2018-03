BRIEF-National Vision Holdings Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.39

March 8 (Reuters) - National Vision Holdings Inc:

* NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16.1 PERCENT TO $321.8 MILLION

* IN QUARTER, COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 11.5% & ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 10.4%

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 NET REVENUE $1.485 BILLION TO $1.515 BILLION​

* SEES ‍FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $100 MILLION- $105 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

* SEES FISCAL 2018 ‍ADJUSTED NET INCOME $52 MILLION TO $56 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $311.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS - DUE TO TAX ACT RECORDED 1-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF $43.0 MILLION DUE TO REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QUARTER

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.50 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NATIONAL VISION - ‍BELIEVES Q4 RESULTS BENEFITED FROM RECOVERY IN REVENUE AT 203 STORES TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN Q3 DUE TO HURRICANES ​