Nov 3 (Reuters) - National Western Life Group Inc:

* NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q3 REVENUE $204 MILLION

* Q3 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.79 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.17