Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society:

* NATIONWIDE‘S RESPONSE TO THE STRESS TEST RESULTS

* NATIONWIDE - ‍RESULTS OF 2017 TEST CONFIRM THAT NATIONWIDE WOULD REMAIN PROFITABLE IN SUCH CONDITIONS AND CONTINUE TO MAKE FULL DISTRIBUTIONS

* NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY - ‍NATIONWIDE IS NOT REQUIRED TO SUBMIT A REVISED CAPITAL PLAN OR TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTIONS AS A RESULT OF THIS STRESS TEST ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: