BRIEF-Nationwide sets aside 101 mln stg for expected credit losses due to pandemic

May 29 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society:

* UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £469 MILLION

* ADDITIONAL PROVISION OF £101M FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES RESULTING FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 1.13%

* INVESTMENT SPEND INCLUDED IMPAIRMENTS OF £124M (2019: £115M) FROM IMPLICATIONS OF NEW TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT FOR EXISTING ASSETS

* “IN THE MEDIUM-TERM THE SOCIETY WILL FOCUS ON MAINTAINING ITS STRONG CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY POSITION THROUGH THE ECONOMIC CYCLE”

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, SOME OF THE TARGETS WE SET OURSELVES MAY NOT BE ACHIEVED IN THE SHORT TERM INC MEMBER FINANCIAL BENEFIT TARGET NEXT YEAR

* WE HAVE BUILT OUR CAPITAL STRENGTH SIGNIFICANTLY AND WE WILL USE OUR FINANCIAL STRENGTH TO SUPPORT OUR MEMBERS THROUGH THE DIFFICULT TIMES AHEAD