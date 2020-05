May 14 (Reuters) - Native SA:

* THE NATIVE SA: CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDINGS

* FBNK FINANCE SARL HAS ACQUIRED A 21.81% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMPANY

* STOCKACCESS HOLDINGS SAS HAS REDUCED ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMPANY BELOW 3%

* NATIVE-BOTH FBNK FINANCE SARL AND STOCKACCESS HOLDINGS SAS HAVE SAME BENEFICIAL OWNER, SO TRANSACTION NOW REPORTED REPRESENTS A TRANSFER WITHIN GROUP