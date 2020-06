June 15 (Reuters) - Native SA:

* YURY ISTOMIN HAS ACQUIRED A 9.68% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COMPANY

* SIMULTANEOUSLY, FBNK FINANCE SARL, HAS REDUCED ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COMPANY TO 14.39% AND REMAINS THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF THE NATIVE SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)