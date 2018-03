March 7 (Reuters) - Natixis:

* Natixis Asset Management, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, will be renamed Ostrum Asset Management from April 3, 2018

* Ostrum Asset Management will focus on its core investment capabilities, fixed income, equity and insurance

* Ostrum Asset Management ranks among the leading European asset managers with €324.5 billion in assets under management for institutional clients, individual investors and distributors