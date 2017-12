Dec 26 (Reuters) - Natixis:

* ‍CO ANNOUNCES FINALISATION OF SALE OF ITS 15% STAKE IN CACEIS TO CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A​.

* NATIXIS SELLS ITS STAKE IN CACEIS, IN LINE WITH THE OBJECTIVES OF “NEW DIMENSION”

* SAYS TRANSACTION IS SET TO HAVE AN ESTIMATED IMPACT ON NATIXIS’ CET1 RATIO OF AROUND +12BPS AS AT 31/12/2017

* SAYS WILL RECOGNIZE A EURO 74 MILLION CAPITAL GAIN BEFORE TAX IN ITS Q4 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS