BRIEF-Natixis To Sell 29.5% Stake In Coface To Arch Capital Group

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Natixis:

* ANNOUNCES, IN LINE WITH ITS NEW DIMENSION PLAN, THAT IT HAS SOLD A STAKE OF 29.5% IN COFACE SHARE CAPITAL TO ARCH CAPITAL GROUP, A LEADING US SPECIALITY & MORTGAGE INSURANCE COMPANY, AT A PRICE OF 10.70 EUR PER SHARE

* WILL CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE ITS COMMITMENT TO SHAREHOLDER RETURN WITH DISTRIBUTION OF ALL EXCESS CAPITAL ABOVE TARGET THROUGH ORDINARY DIVIDENDS OR OTHER MEANS

* FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, NATIXIS WILL NO LONGER BE REPRESENTED AT COFACE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* NATIXIS WILL HOLD ITS REMAINING 12.2% STAKE IN COFACE AS A FINANCIAL PARTICIPATION

* ANNOUNCEMENT OF SALE WILL ALSO GENERATE A ONE-OFF GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT OF AROUND EUR 100M IN Q1 OF 2020, WITH NO IMPACT ON NATIXIS’ CET1 RATIO

* FENCHURCH ADVISORY AND ROTHSCHILD & CO ACTED AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS AND DARROIS VILLEY MAILLOT BROCHIER AS LEGAL ADVISOR FOR NATIXIS IN TRANSACTION

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO TRIGGER DECONSOLIDATION OF COFACE IN NATIXIS' ACCOUNTS AT CLOSING AND TO FREE UP AN OVERALL AROUND 35BPS OF CET1 RATIO, MAINLY DRIVEN BY A AROUND EUR 3.5BN RELEASE OF RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS