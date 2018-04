April 20 (Reuters) - NATIXIS SA:

* NATIXIS WEALTH MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SALE OF SÉLECTION 1818 TO NORTIA

* NATIXIS WEALTH MANAGEMENT ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION FOR SALE TO NORTIA OF TOTALITY OF SELECTION 1818 CAPITAL Source text: bit.ly/2F2xBSh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)