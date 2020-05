BRIEF-Natto: Initial Response To Offers By Kappa Bioscience

May 29 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* NATTO : INITIAL RESPONSE TO OFFERS BY KAPPA BIOSCIENCE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NATTOPHARMA ( “BOARD”) IS IN PROCESS OF ENGAGING A FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST WITH AN EVALUATION OF OFFER PRICE AND OF ALL STRATEGIC OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS.

* BOARD IS THEREFORE CURRENTLY OF VIEW THAT IT IS NOT IN BEST INTEREST OF COMPANY OR ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO ALLOW A COMPETITOR POSSIBILITY TO CARRY OUT A DUE DILIGENCE REVIEW

* BOARD HAS RECEIVED STRONG FEEDBACK FROM SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING MORE THAN 50% OF CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SHARES IN COMPANY, WHO CONSIDERS THAT OFFER PRICE IS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN WHAT IS ACCEPTABLE

* INITIAL ASSESSMENT BY BOARD IS ALSO THAT OFFER PRICE SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUES COMPANY AND ITS UNDERLYING VALUES

* BOARD ADVISES SHAREHOLDERS OF NATTOPHARMA TO NOT ACCEPT OFFER UNTIL BOARD, IN COOPERATION WITH ITS FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISERS, HAS MADE A FURTHER ASSESSMENT OF OFFER AND OFFER PRICE

* NATTOPHARMA ASA - BOARD WILL ANNOUNCE AN UPDATED STATEMENT ON OFFER AND OFFER PRICE IN DUE COURSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)