July 2 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* NATTOPHARMA AWARDED GRANT FROM NORWEGIAN RESEARCH COUNCIL

* NORWEGIAN RESEARCH COUNCIL HAS AWARDED A GRANT ESTIMATED TO BE NOK 15 MILLION TO NATTOPHARMA ASA

* GRANT TO HELP FUND A MULTI-YEAR PROJECT TO DEVELOP NEW VITAMIN FORMULATIONS

* COLLABORATION BETWEEN SINTEF AND CO AIMS TO DEVELOP NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR VITAMIN FORMULATIONS