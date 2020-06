June 12 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* TRADING UPDATE

* CONTINUES TO SEE A STRONG DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS DURING Q2

* WE ARE EXPERIENCING Q2 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF NOK 44-54 MILLION RESULTING IN A H1-2020 REVENUE IN RANGE OF NOK 100-110 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN EXCESS OF 15% FOR H1-2020, COMPARED TO CURRENT GUIDING OF 10-15% FOR FULL YEAR