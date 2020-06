June 3 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* NATTO : INITIATION OF STRATEGIC REVIEW

* SAID ON TUESDAY NATTOPHARMA HAS ENGAGED ABG SUNDAL COLLIER ASA TO CONDUCT A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF COMPANY

* NO ASSURANCE CAN BE GIVEN REGARDING THE OUTCOME OR TIMING OF THE PROCESS