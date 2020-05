May 28 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFERS RELATED TO NATTOPHARMA ASA

* KAPPA BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN NATTOPHARMA ASA

* OFFER PRICE WILL BE NOK 12.75 PER SHARE AND WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH

* KAPPA FURTHER ANNOUNCES UNCONDITIONAL OFFER TO ACQUIRE UP TO 2,127,573 SHARES IN CO, REPRESENTING APPROX. 11.0%