June 26 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* 1 EXPIRY OF UNCONDITIONAL OFFER TO ACQUIRE UP TO 11.0% OF SHARES IN NATTOPHARMA ASA AND WITHDRAWAL OF INTENTION TO MAKE A VOLUNTARY OFFER

* KAPPA HAS CONSEQUENTLY RESOLVED TO WITHDRAW ITS INTENTION TO MAKE A VOLUNTARY OFFER

* KAPPA CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THERE IS A STRONG STRATEGIC, COMMERCIAL AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH NATTOPHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)