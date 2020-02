BRIEF-Nattopharma Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Rises To NOK 5.0 Million

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* RECORD STRONG END TO 2019

* NATTOPHARMA ASA - NATTOPHARMA INCREASED REVENUES BY 25% IN Q4 AND FOR FULL YEAR 2019

* NATTOPHARMA ASA - GOING FORWARD WE EXPECT TO CONTINUE GROWTH ON A YOY BASIS AND TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 20% TO 30%

* NATTOPHARMA ASA - WE INCREASE OUR GUIDING ON OVERALL MARGIN TO BETWEEN 42% AND 47% ON A FULL YEAR BASIS, AS WE SEE IMPACT OF COST REDUCTIONS START TO TAKE EFFECT

* NATTOPHARMA ASA - EBITDA (ADJUSTED.) IS GUIDED TO BE BETWEEN 10% TO 15% ON A FULL YEAR BASIS

* NATTOPHARMA ASA - Q4 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 38.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 30.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NATTOPHARMA ASA - Q4 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 38.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 30.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NATTOPHARMA ASA - Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA NOK 5.0 MILLION VERSUS NOK 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO