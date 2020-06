BRIEF-NattoPharma To Convert NOK 4 Million Of Its Loans To Equity In Kaydence Pharma

June 30 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* KAYDENCE PHARMA UPDATE

* WILL CONVERT NOK 4 MILLION OF ITS LOANS TO EQUITY IN KAYDENCE PHARMA

* LOAN WILL BE CONVERTED AT NOK 5 PER SHARE GIVING NATTOPHARMA A TOTAL NUMBER OF 3 000 000 SHARES REPRESENTING A 54.15% INTEREST

* FOLLOWING CONVERSION, NATTOPHARMA’S LOAN TO KAYDENCE PHARMA IS NOK 51 MILLION.

* WILL HAVE A CONTROLLING INTEREST AND KAYDENCE PHARMA WILL BE PART OF CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS OF NATTOPHARMA

