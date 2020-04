BRIEF-Nattopharma Updates On Q1 Expectations

April 6 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA:

* DOUBLED REVENUE IN Q1 - DEMONSTRATED SCALABILITY

* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN EXCESS OF NOK 10 MILLION FOR PERIOD.

* INCREASE IN DEMAND IS A COMBINATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH AND IMPACT FROM COVID-19 SITUATION WHERE INDIVIDUAL CUSTOMERS HAVE PLACED STOCK-ORDERS TO ENSURE THEY HAVE PRODUCT IN CASE OF DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY

* GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN PREVIOUSLY INDICATED RANGE OF 42% TO 47%

* WE ARE NOT UPDATING GENERAL REVENUE GUIDING FOR YEAR AT THIS STAGE AND WILL COME BACK TO MORE INFORMATION RELATED TO OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IN Q1-2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

* RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM US CBP)THAT TARIFF CODE FOR PRODUCTS CONTAINING VITAMIN K2 HAS BEEN SET TO BE A TARIFF CODE WITH HIGHER DUTY

* DURING Q1 WE ARE EXPERIENCING MORE THAN 100% GROWTH COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* NOTE HAS A RETROACTIVE EFFECT ON IMPORTS UP TO 4 YEARS BACK IN TIME AND WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ESTIMATED IMPACT IS APPROX. NOK 2,7 MILLION AND WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR IN 2019 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

* Q1 REVENUES EXCEEDING NOK 55 MILLION IN PERIOD

* IMPACT TO GROSS MARGIN IS LIMITED, AND IS ON AN ANNUAL BASIS FOR 2020 ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN 0,5% AND 1,5% OF TOTAL SALES