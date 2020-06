June 26 (Reuters) - NattoPharma ASA:

* UPDATE ON STRATEGIC REVIEW

* BOARD OF NATTOPHARMA REMAIN OF FIRM VIEW THAT NOW WITHDRAWN OFFER FROM KAPPA DID SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUE COMPANY’S LEADING MARKET POSITION AND CONTINUED GROWTH PROSPECTS

* STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ONGOING, CONSIDERING VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE