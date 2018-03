BRIEF-Natural Alternatives - Co Entered Into An Amendment Of Its Credit Facility With Wells Fargo Bank, National Association​

March 26 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc :

* NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL - ‍ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION​

* NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL INC - AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FOR WORKING CAPITAL LINE OF CREDIT TO FEB 1, 2021

* NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL - AMENDMENT REMOVED ANY RESTRICTIONS INCLUDED IN CREDIT FACILITY ON CO'S PURCHASE OF ITS COMMON STOCK​