BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International announces new multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with the Juice Plus+® Company

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces new multi-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with the Juice Plus+® Company

* Natural Alternatives International - Agreement is estimated to increase current annual purchases by Juice Plus+ from NAI by over 50%