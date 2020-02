Feb 11 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc :

* NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES 2020 Q2 AND YTD RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* QTRLY NET SALES DECREASED $6.9 MILLION, OR 19.3%, FROM $36.0 MILLION RECORDED IN COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL - EXPECT CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2020 REVENUE TO DECLINE APPROXIMATELY 10% TO 15% VERSUS PRIOR FISCAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: