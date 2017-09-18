FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.23
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 9:01 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International Inc announces fiscal 2017 and q4 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales fell 9.8 percent to $32.2 million

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍international sales improved during Q4 of fiscal 2017 and expect this sales trend to continue during fiscal 2018​

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍beginning Q3 of fiscal 2017 our contract manufacturing sales were unfavorably impacted due to reductions in orders related to Asian and European markets​

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - ‍beginning Q3 2017 contract manufacturing sales unfavorably impacted due to cut in orders related to Asian and European markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
