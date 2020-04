BRIEF-Natural Cool Holdings Says Group's Trading Business' Sales Volumes Adversely Affected

April 24 (Reuters) - Natural Cool Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP’S TRADING BUSINESS’ SALES VOLUMES ADVERSELY AFFECTED SINCE IMPLEMENTATION OF CIRCUIT BREAKER IN SINGAPORE

* RECEIVED NOTIFICATION THAT PAINT DIVISION’S MALAYSIAN MANUFACTURING UNIT OBTAINED APPROVAL TO RESUME PRODUCTION

* COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON REVENUE AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP IN FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020

* STARTED IMPLEMENTING STEPS TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING FREEZING NEW HIRES, & FREEZING OF WAGE & SALARY INCREASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: