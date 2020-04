BRIEF-Natural Cool Says Air Con Division's Trading Business Volume Adversely Affected

April 23 (Reuters) - Natural Cool Holdings Ltd:

* AIR CON DIVISION’S TRADING BUSINESS REMAINS OPERATIONAL

* AIR CON DIVISION’S TRADING BUSINESS VOLUME ADVERSELY AFFECTED SINCE IMPLEMENTATION OF CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES

* 1 OF GROUP’S FOREIGN EMPLOYEES TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 ON 18 APRIL

* SUBMITTED APPLICATION FOR CERTAIN OF ITS FOREIGN EMPLOYEES TO BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SERVICES

* REITERATES THAT REVENUE AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED DUE TO CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD