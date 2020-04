April 10 (Reuters) - Natural Cool Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES IN RESPECT OF ITS BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS AMID GLOBAL COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* A NUMBER OF GROUP’S UNITS APPLIED, RECEIVED PERMISSION TO OPERATE AS ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND/OR TO SUPPORT ESSENTIAL SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN

* SEES REVENUE, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED TO EXTENT WHERE RELEVANT OPERATIONS HAVE CEASED DUE TO CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD