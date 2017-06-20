BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation

June 20 (Reuters) - Natural Dairy (Nz) Holdings Ltd

* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months

* JPLS do not consider it's possible for co to satisfy stock exchange's sufficiency requirement of operations without new investments

* JPLS are currently in negotiations with two potential investors & hope to sign framework agreement with one in coming weeks

* JPLS have therefore undertaken a process of soliciting investment into company by way of a reverse takeover

* Refers to joint provisional liquidators as JPL