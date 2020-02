Feb 7 (Reuters) - Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings Ltd:

* CO WAS INFORMED THAT ON 30 JAN, LISTING COMMITTEE HAD DECIDED TO REJECT CO’S DEMANDS AND CANCEL CO’S LISTING

* UNLESS CO APPLIES FOR REVIEW, LAST DAY OF LISTING WILL BE 13 FEB AND LISTING OF ITS SHARES WILL BE CANCELLED FROM 14 FEB