BRIEF-Natural Food International Announces Suspension Of Production And Impact On Sales

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Natural Food International Holding Ltd :

* NATURAL FOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION AND IMPACT ON SALES- OPERATION OF CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES OF GROUP

* NATURAL FOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - EXPECTS DELIVERY TO GRADUALLY RESUME STARTING FROM 21 FEBRUARY 2020 ONWARDS.

* NATURAL FOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - MEASURES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* NATURAL FOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - HUBEI FUYA WILL GRADUALLY RESUME ITS OPERATION STARTING FROM 21 FEBRUARY 2020 ONWARDS

* NATURAL FOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING - REVENUE DERIVED FROM OFFLINE CONCESSIONARY COUNTERS EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED DURING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* NATURAL FOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - IS PLANNING TO ACCELERATE AND INCREASE INVESTMENT OVER ONLINE CHANNELS,

* NATURAL FOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF ASSESSING IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON GROUP