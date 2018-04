April 18 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* NATURAL GROCERS BOOSTS MINIMUM PAY TO $11 PER HOUR

* NATURAL GROCERS - MINIMUM PAY RAISE APPLIES TO PART-TIME & FULL-TIME NATURAL GROCERS EMPLOYEES, TO IMMEDIATELY BENEFIT ABOUT 700 GOOD4U CREW MEMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: