BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.15

May 3 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q2 SALES $215.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $211.4 MILLION

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 7.1 PERCENT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $0.43 TO $0.50

* INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR DAILY AVERAGE COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018

* NARROWED ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018.

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OF COMPANY’S $10 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SEES FY 2018 DAILY AVERAGE COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 3.5% TO 4.5%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S