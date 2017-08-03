FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage announces third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017 results

* Sees fiscal 2017 daily average comparable store sales down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 sales $194.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.3 million

* Q3 daily average same store sales rose 0.4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says revising its outlook for fiscal 2017

* Sees fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.34

* Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $39 million to $41 million

* Sees fiscal 2017 number of new stores 14

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

