BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Says Starting On Monday, April 6, All Stores Will Close At 8:05 P.M.

April 6 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* NATURAL GROCERS ANNOUNCES CORONAVIRUS-RELATED UPDATES INCLUDING ADDITIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE BENEFITS, UPDATED STORE HOURS AND AN EXTRA SHOPPING HOUR EXCLUSIVELY FOR VULNERABLE POPULATIONS

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC - STARTING ON MONDAY, APRIL 6, ALL STORES WILL CLOSE AT 8:05 P.M.

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC - HAS HIRED 700 TEMPORARY WORKERS DISPERSED THROUGH ALL STORES TO ASSIST WITH CLEANING AND STOCKING

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC - HAS PROVIDED A $2 PER HOUR PAY INCREASE EFFECTIVE MARCH 23

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC - $1 PER HOUR WILL BE PERMANENT AND $1 PER HOUR WILL BE TEMPORARY THROUGH MAY 3, 2020