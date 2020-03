BRIEF-Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Will Be Providing Up To 2 Weeks Of Paid Leave To All Crew If They Are Diagnosed With Covid-19

March 13 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE - WILL BE PROVIDING UP TO 2 WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE TO ALL CREW IF THEY ARE DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19

* NATURAL GROCERS - WILL PROVIDE UP TO 2 WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE TO ALL CREW IF THEY ARE PLACED UNDER MANDATORY QUARANTINE BY AUTHORITIES DUE TO COVID-19

* NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC - LIMITING TRAVEL TO BUSINESS-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

* NATURAL GROCERS - IF CREW CAN'T RETURN AFTER 2 WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE DUE TO COVID-19, ADDITIONAL PAY REPLACEMENT MAY BE PROVIDED FOR UP TO MORE 12 WEEKS