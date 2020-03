March 14 (Reuters) - Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc :

* EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY ALL 157 NATURAL GROCERS STORES WILL BE CLOSING

* 157 NATURAL GROCERS STORES WILL BE CLOSING SO THAT GOOD4U CREWS CAN RESTOCK AND THOROUGHLY CLEAN THEIR STORES

* CANCELLED ALL IN-STORE NUTRITION EDUCATION CLASSES AND RECIPE DEMOS THROUGH END OF MARCH