May 2 (Reuters) - Natural Health Trends Corp:

* NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP Q1 SHR $0.78

* NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP Q1 REVENUE FELL 13 PCT TO $52.4 MLN

* NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP - DECLARED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $20.0 MLN, OR $1.76 PER SHARE