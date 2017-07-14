FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natural Health Trends sees Q2 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90
July 14, 2017 / 1:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Natural Health Trends sees Q2 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Natural Health Trends Corp

* Natural health trends announces second quarter 2017 preliminary financial results

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90

* Sees q2 revenue $51.5 million

* Natural health trends corp - estimates that its deferred revenue at june 30, 2017 was $4.0 million, compared to $4.3 million at march 31, 2017

* Natural health trends- preliminary revenue estimate for q2 remained under pressure due to progress through slowdown in asian markets since q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

