May 9 (Reuters) - Natural Resource Partners LP:

* NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT 1.15

* NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $89.0 MILLION VERSUS $88.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)