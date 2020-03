March 3 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc:

* NATURE GENE THERAPY PUBLISHES PRECLINICAL DATA OF OCUGEN’S OCU400 (NR2E3-AAV) GENETIC MODIFIER TO TREAT RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA (RP)

* OCUGEN INC - PUBLICATION DETAILS EFFICACY RESULTS IN FIVE UNIQUE MOUSE MODELS OF RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA THAT UNDERWENT ADMINISTRATION OF NR2E3-AAV