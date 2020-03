March 30 (Reuters) - Nature Home Holding Company Ltd :

* NATURE HOME HOLDING CO- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB162.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB156.8 MILLION

* NATURE HOME HOLDING CO- FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB3.43 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.92 BILLION

* NATURE HOME HOLDING-EXPECTS SALES & DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS RELATED TO MOST OF PROJECTS TO BE POSTPONED TO SECOND & THIRD QUARTERS