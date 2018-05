BRIEF-Nature’s Sunshine Products Commences CEO Transition Plan

May 1 (Reuters) - Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc:

* NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS COMMENCES CEO TRANSITION PLAN FOLLOWING RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT OF CEO

* NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC - ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RANGE FOR Q1 2018 NET SALES

* NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC - GREGORY L. PROBERT, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL RETIRE AS CEO

* NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC - PROBERT WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLES AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC - EXPECTS NET SALES FOR Q1 OF 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $86.5 AND $87.5 MILLION