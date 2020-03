March 11 (Reuters) - Natures Sunshine Products Inc:

* NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH CONTINUED MARGIN IMPROVEMENT

* Q4 SALES FELL 5.8 PERCENT TO $91.7 MILLION

* SEVERAL OF OUR LARGEST MARKETS HAVE BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* ANTICIPATE Q1 REVENUE TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN IN ASIA