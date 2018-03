March 14 (Reuters) - Natures Sunshine Products Inc:

* NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 LOSS PER SHARE $0.66 TO $0.71

* NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS - ‍ ANTICIPATED Q4 NET LOSS RANGE INCLUDES ESTIMATED $0.74 TO $0.79 PER COMMON SHARE IMPACT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: