Sept 12 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA:

* ACQUISITION OF SELECTED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES AND OPERATIONS OF HALIBURTON INTERNATIONAL FOODS

* EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE A FRUIT-BASED SPECIALTY BUSINESS AND PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES IN THE UNITED STATES

* DIVERSIFICATION OF VEGETABLES JUICES INC.‘S MANUFACTURING BASE AND BUYOUT OF CHILE BOTANICS’ MINORITY INTERESTS ‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)