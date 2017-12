Dec 6 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA:

* DECISION TO EXERCISE ITS EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION IN RESPECT TO ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING OCEANES‍​

* OCEANES WILL BE REDEEMED IN CASH ON 5 JANUARY 2018‍​

* EARLY REDEMPTION OF OCEANE BONDS MATURING ON 30 JUNE 2019