March 26 (Reuters) - NATUREX SA:

* FY NET NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍11.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING EBITDA EUR ‍​64.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES CONTINUED EFFECTS OF CURRENCY VOLATILITY TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EBITDA MARGIN IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)